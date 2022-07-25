Ash Trees removed in Halleck Park

The Papillion Parks Department has removed seven green ash trees from the Halleck Park Arboretum to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer.

The beetle was first discovered in North America in Michigan in 2002 and now can be found in more than 30 states and Canada, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Emerald ash borer started moving into Iowa about five years ago and then into Nebraska about three years ago, decimating ash trees,” said Trenton Albers, Papillion’s communication director. “We knew it was just a matter of time before it hit our ash trees in Papillion. We started seeing the first signs of it in these ash trees in the Halleck Park Arboretum about a year ago. The trees begin to thin out and start dying from the top down.”

Albers said the city is applying for a grant through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to plant 10 new trees in place of the ash trees in the spring “that will add diversification due to trees being of new species we do not have at this time in the collection.”

“The arboretum has a wide mix of all kinds of tree species that are recommended for Nebraska," Albers said. “It’s a good idea both in the Halleck Park Arboretum and in our community as a whole to plant diverse species of trees so that if a disease or infestation like this comes along that affects one species, it doesn’t take out the whole population of trees."