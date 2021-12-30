Ashbury Elementary creates calming room

PAPILLION -- In December, Ashbury Elementary cut the ribbon to open its new calming room, funded through a grant from the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation.

The purpose of the calming room is to provide a space for students to compose themselves from an overwhelming feeling, meet sensory needs (feel, touch, sound, sight, smell) and prepare young brains for learning.

“Some of the students that come to the room are enrolled in special education. So, part of their day may be to take a break in this room or it is maybe even a reward for them to come to this room and spend some time in here,” said Ashbury Elementary School Counselor Justine Clemenger.

The room -- privately nicknamed “The Zen Den” -- is set up with many sensory options for students, including water beads, music instruments, visually appealing lights, swings, yoga balls, jumping tools, fidgets and more.

“I personally will have students that I work with in my office that are maybe really upset. Having a moment,” Clemenger said. “Sometimes, we don’t even talk, we just hang out in here and play with whatever tools they prefer. That helps them get back in order to be okay in the classroom and ready to learn again.”

The goal is to allow students to take breaks in order to help them be successful throughout the rest of their day.

“We do want to make this room a space that’s available to all of our students, so we are in the process of putting a system in place where teachers can bring whole classrooms in here, if they like,” she said.

Clemenger said the project was researched by studying other successful sensory rooms, including at Portal and Patriot elementary schools, to incorporate a variety of calming options. Their research also showed that schools with sensory rooms showed less disruptive classroom behavior.

— Chantelle Green, Communications Specialist for Papillion La Vista Community Schools contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.