Astro Theater finally breaks ground at City Centre

“There aren’t many places that have the infrastructure for the amphitheater. The way we set it up is all the amenities -- the dressing rooms and the catering and all that stuff the we built for the inside -- can be used for outside.

“It’s the same loading docks and the same infrastructure and the same power. A lot of amphitheaters are a little more makeshift. This is a permanent infrastructure.”

Leibowitz said 1% Productions, Mammoth, Inc. and City+Ventures, have designed a facility for the two most important audiences, music lovers and musicians.

Touring groups “are used to a certain level of production,” he said. With more than 20 years of promoting concerts in the area, that expertise went into the design of the Astro. A band that plays a 7,000-seat arena can have the same quality for performances in La Vista.

At the same time, Leibowitz said, the Astro caters to a music lovers’ comfort, from clean sight lines to a safe, close place to park vehicles. In addition, when the rest of the City Centre is finished, there will be a variety of restaurants and lounges nearby.

“We do every style of music. We love music. If you want to come out and see it, we want to put on that show,” he said.