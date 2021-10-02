Astro Theater finally breaks ground at City Centre

After years of planning and delays, ground was finally broken on Wednesday for a new multi-use theater and amphitheater on the northern edge of La Vista’s City Centre complex.
The Astro Theater -- a 2,500-person, 52,000-square foot indoor theater connected to a 5,000-attendee outdoor grass amphitheater overlooking La Vista Central Park -- is slated to open in January 2023. First proposed in 2017, the project earned tentative approval from the La Vista City Council in June 2018.
Redesigns and the pandemic held up the Astro’s groundbreaking ceremony. But on Sept. 29, elected officials, dignitaries, hard hats and ceremonial shovels filled the construction site. When complete, the venue will cost $23.6 million.
“This project will allow La Vista to continue to be a catalyst for growth for the area, Sarpy County, the state, but also the Midwest. Today is the result of years of planning. There were obstacles to overcome. Roadblocks. Frustrating days, and a few sleepless nights,” La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig told more than 150 attendees.
The modern-designed facility purports to be something unseen in the region. It enters a market already served by five facilities of a similar size, with more venues like Steelhouse Omaha and various amphitheaters near the riverfront in Omaha/Council Bluffs coming up.
“What makes this different is the flexibility of the venue we are building, particularly on the inside,” said Marc Leibowitz, co-owner of 1% Productions. “It can be seated, it can be general admission. The stage moves, so the room can be shrunk. You can do shows anywhere from 900 to 2,500.
“There aren’t many places that have the infrastructure for the amphitheater. The way we set it up is all the amenities -- the dressing rooms and the catering and all that stuff the we built for the inside -- can be used for outside.
“It’s the same loading docks and the same infrastructure and the same power. A lot of amphitheaters are a little more makeshift. This is a permanent infrastructure.”
Leibowitz said 1% Productions, Mammoth, Inc. and City+Ventures, have designed a facility for the two most important audiences, music lovers and musicians.
Touring groups “are used to a certain level of production,” he said. With more than 20 years of promoting concerts in the area, that expertise went into the design of the Astro. A band that plays a 7,000-seat arena can have the same quality for performances in La Vista.
At the same time, Leibowitz said, the Astro caters to a music lovers’ comfort, from clean sight lines to a safe, close place to park vehicles. In addition, when the rest of the City Centre is finished, there will be a variety of restaurants and lounges nearby.
“We do every style of music. We love music. If you want to come out and see it, we want to put on that show,” he said.
Leibowitz and his 1% Production partner, Jim Johnson, will run the Astro along with Mammoth Inc. of Lawrence, Kansas. He said they “are going to be busy for the next 20, 30 years.” The plan is to schedule 100 to 150 shows annually, in addition to conferences and other activities.
“There is nothing like it in the region. There are very few places like it in the country,” Leibowitz said. “It will be the ultimate concert experience and ultimate customer experience.”
All told, the La Vista City Centre should cost $250 million. The 34-acre complex will feature the Astro, businesses, restaurants, retail and housing. It is located off 84th Street between Harrison Street and Giles Road.