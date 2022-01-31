Athletic improvements among PLCS Board actions

PAPILLION -- At the Monday, Jan. 24 meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, the board took action on the following:

• The board approved a new scoreboard for Monarch Field at Papillion La Vista High School. Crouch Recreation submitted the lowest bid to purchase at $33,066, with installation costing $22,796. The field has been resurfaced and is used for varsity soccer and reserve football games. Various methods are being discussed to fund the project.

• Approved Mack Bros. Groundskeeping to replace the backstops at both the baseball and softball fields at Papillion La Vista South High School for $83,950. The current backstops are 22 feet high and inadequate for safety. The increase in height to 35 feet will help with safety and enhance the spectators’ view.

• Approved the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year, including 173 student days for elementary students and 175 student days for secondary students. The first day of school is August 11, 2022 for K-7 and ninth grade students. The last day of school is May 24, 2023. Spring Break is scheduled for March 13 to March 17, 2023. Inclement weather days are built into the calendar, with May 25 and 26 as possible make-up days.

In COVID news, PLCS announced 14 of the districts’ 21 school buildings would be mask optional beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.

PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyman said she could not specify when all schools would be mask optional, as numbers in some facilities were still high. However, the overall absentee rate is dropping below the 7% threshold.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction,” Eyman said. “None of them went up. All of them are going down.”

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.

