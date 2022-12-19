Band makes spirts bright with Sounds of the Season

The Heartland of America Band held its annual holiday concerts this past weekend for the Sarpy County community.

The band, based at Offutt Air Force Base, performed family friendly shows Friday evening and Saturday afternoon and evening at Bellevue East High School, with support from the school's junior reserve officers' training corps unit.

The show, "Together Again," was part of its Sounds of the Season holiday concert series. It featured a variety of classic holiday tunes and new festive arrangements.