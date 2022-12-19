 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Band makes spirts bright with Sounds of the Season

The Heartland of America Band held its annual holiday concerts this past weekend for the Sarpy County community.

The band, based at Offutt Air Force Base, performed family friendly shows Friday evening and Saturday afternoon and evening at Bellevue East High School, with support from the school's junior reserve officers' training corps unit.

The show, "Together Again," was part of its Sounds of the Season holiday concert series. It featured a variety of classic holiday tunes and new festive arrangements.

The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band at Offutt Air Force Base performs a portion of "(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man With the Bag" during the Sounds of the Season holiday concert at Bellevue East High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
