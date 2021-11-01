 Skip to main content
Beer tasting Saturday
The Nebraska Hopgrowers will host their "Top Hop" Beer Tasting on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lucky Bucket Brewery, 11941 Centennial Road, La Vista.

Sample several beers brewed with Nebraska-grown hops by some of the state’s top breweries and home brewers. Awards given for best beers. Tickets are $35 available on Eventbrite.

