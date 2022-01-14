Bellevue East wrestling loses dual to Papillion La Vista South

Bellevue East High School wrestling is synonymous with Garret Grice.

The three-time state champion, in search of his fourth this year, has led by example on and off the mat for the Chieftains.

Despite its best efforts, the East wrestling team lost to Papillion La Vista South 51-30 on Jan. 11.

The Bellevue East squad, led by Grice, at one point in the dual came within nine team points of Papio South despite being open at 106 and 113 pounds and giving up 12 team points automatically.

Kenny Needham opened things up for the Titans and secured a pin over Hunter Teeters to put Papio South up 18-0.

Trenton Lovings then edged out East's Josh Conway 4-0 in the 126-pound match to expand the Titan’s lead to 21-0.

Austin Brakenhoff got a third period pin over East wrestler Ashtyn Gillespie with 22 seconds left in the 132-pound match to further increase the Titan’s lead to 27-0.

Then the Titans ran into the unstoppable force that is Grice at 138-pounds.

Although Grice now holds the all class career takedown record, the audience can tell the wrestling phenom still enjoys getting his takedowns.

Grice got a pin and the first win of the night for the Chieftains to narrow the Titan's lead to 27-6.

East wrestler LaBrian Parker grabbed the pin at 145-pounds over Papio South's Cam Ralston.

The gap in team score narrowed to 27-12 in favor of South.

East notched another pin at 152-pounds and the team score was 27-18.

Papio South needed to stop the momentum somehow and they found a way to do so in the 160-pound match.

Papio South wrestler Ben McClung went against East's Evan Gann and heading into the final minute of the third period was down 19-9.

Gann was likely close to a major decision or pin over McClung.

With 45 seconds left on the clock, McClung threw on a head and arm lock to secure a pin for the Titans.

The score heading into the 170-pound match was 33-18.

Each side would exchange wins and as the night came down to the heavyweight match, the Titans had already secured a team dual win at 45-30.

Senior heavyweight Aaron Thiemann was not content with the team score and grabbed a first period pin for the Titans to end the night at 51-31.

Todd Porter, Bellevue East head coach, said this year's team is the youngest he has in 20 years.

"Grice is our figurehead but we are very young with nine new starters. It is going to be a growth year and hopefully we are better by districts," Porter said.

He said the team will learn a lot about themselves moving forward in the season.

"We are lookin forward to finishing strong," Porter said.

The Bellevue East wrestling team participated in the Metro Conference dual and individual tournaments on Jan. 14 and 15. This event was past the early deadline for the Bellevue Leader.

