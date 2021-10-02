Bellevue West softball drops home game to Papio South

The Bellevue West softball lost their third game in a row with a home loss against Papillion La Vista South on Sept. 30.
The Titans marched on the field on against the Thunderbirds and won with a convincing 11-5 score.
The Titans wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, after two complete innings they were in the lead 5-0 against the thunderbirds.
After 4.5 innings, the Titan lead grew to 8-2 and by the end of the game it was 11-5.
Papillion La Vista South Head Coach Tom Horton said the win felt good and that his entire team hit well.
"I was telling the girls, I mean, across the board, they played really well together," Horton said.
It was indeed the consistency on both offense and defense that lead to the 11-5 score at the end of the game.
"I felt great defensively. We had no miscues and Jillian Hazel, she threw a great game in the circle. That's her first complete game of the season at the varsity level," Horton said.
He said the team has set a pace where they put runs on the scoreboard in a hurry and the result did not always end well for them.
"They start well and then we kind of go cold and today they didn't, today they were able to scratch a run almost every inning and they put a lot of pressure on their pitchers," Horton said.
Horton gave credit to West freshman pitcher Aubrey White for giving his team off balance.
"She did a great job, I thought she did a good job, keeping everybody off balance, especially in that last inning, she threw a bunch of changeups, and we chase some stuff. It was a solid game," Horton said.
The Titans had 16 hits and one error while the Thunderbirds had 11 hits and one error.
Some stat lines that stood out for West include:
• West Junior Madi Hays tied the Bellevue West record for total bases reached in a season with 71 and went two for three at bats which included a homerun, an RBI and a BB.
• West Freshman Daytona Hall was two for three at bats with two bases reached and a run scored.
• West Freshman Haley DeMontel was two for three at bats with two bases reached and a run scored.
• West Junior Pelcy Clark was three for four at bats with two bases reached.
• West Sophomore Taylor Pheples went two for four at bats and had an RBI.
The Thunderbirds record for the season now stands at 8-19.