Bellevue West softball drops home game to Papio South

The Bellevue West softball lost their third game in a row with a home loss against Papillion La Vista South on Sept. 30.

The Titans marched on the field on against the Thunderbirds and won with a convincing 11-5 score.

The Titans wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, after two complete innings they were in the lead 5-0 against the thunderbirds.

After 4.5 innings, the Titan lead grew to 8-2 and by the end of the game it was 11-5.

Papillion La Vista South Head Coach Tom Horton said the win felt good and that his entire team hit well.

"I was telling the girls, I mean, across the board, they played really well together," Horton said.

It was indeed the consistency on both offense and defense that lead to the 11-5 score at the end of the game.

"I felt great defensively. We had no miscues and Jillian Hazel, she threw a great game in the circle. That's her first complete game of the season at the varsity level," Horton said.

He said the team has set a pace where they put runs on the scoreboard in a hurry and the result did not always end well for them.