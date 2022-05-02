Blue Jeans & Boots gathers shoes for Earth Day

SPRINGFIELD -- Members of the Springfield Blue Jeans & Boots 4-H Club commemorated 2022’s Earth Day with a massive communitywide shoe drive.

The 40-member group of 5- to 16-year-olds scoured the Springfield area, collecting more than 500 pairs of new and gently used footwear, according to Blue Jeans & Boots leader Beth Meister.

“We are always looking for ways to involve the community,” Meister said.

It is estimated that reusing the shoes eliminates 16,500 pounds of carbon emissions that would otherwise be produced by making another 500 pairs. It also removes 687 pounds of waste that would otherwise go into a landfill.

The recycled shoes were donated to Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit organization started by the online company Zappos. Its micro-enterprise program provides entrepreneurs in developing countries a product to sell, allowing these small businesses to earn a living. Meister said the Blue Jeans & Boots contribution would provide a family with food, shelter and education for at least nine months.

“It is really cool that it will go for something so beneficial to the world,” she said.

To further celebrate Earth Day, the club joined with other members of the Douglas-Sarpy 4-H at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 23. Their tent was filled with all manner of rabbits, lambs, goats, turtles, chicks and even a snake for good measure.

Scores of “city kids” were able to gawk, touch and learn about farm life, from animal husbandry to crop cycles during the all-day festival.

“It helps children learn that we are all a part of this Earth,” Meister said.

