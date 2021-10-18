Boo! Halloween returns!

Spooky and scary and sucrosey -- it is Halloween time again, and the area is preparing for a ghoul time.

While the actual specter of the pandemic has not quite dissipated, local organizations are taking a stab at creating fun and safe events for 2021. More than a few “trunk-or-treat” events are returning for the lil devils, and even some adult fare for the soccer-mummies.

Here’s a list from witch to choose from.

All Ages

Friday, Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m. -- Baseballoween -- Werner Park (12356 Ballpark Way) -- Papillion -- sponsored by Hurrdat. An evening of spooky fun.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- Papillion Eagles parking lot (First and Washington streets) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the Papillion Eagles Club. Trunk decoration contest and treats.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 4 to 6 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot (100 Ninth St.) -- Springfield -- sponsored by the Springfield PTO. Candy and trunk decorations. Bring one non-perishable item for the food pantry.