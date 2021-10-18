Boo! Halloween returns!

Spooky and scary and sucrosey -- it is Halloween time again, and the area is preparing for a ghoul time.
While the actual specter of the pandemic has not quite dissipated, local organizations are taking a stab at creating fun and safe events for 2021. More than a few “trunk-or-treat” events are returning for the lil devils, and even some adult fare for the soccer-mummies.
Here’s a list from witch to choose from.
All Ages
Friday, Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m. -- Baseballoween -- Werner Park (12356 Ballpark Way) -- Papillion -- sponsored by Hurrdat. An evening of spooky fun.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 1 to 4 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- Papillion Eagles parking lot (First and Washington streets) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the Papillion Eagles Club. Trunk decoration contest and treats.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 4 to 6 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot (100 Ninth St.) -- Springfield -- sponsored by the Springfield PTO. Candy and trunk decorations. Bring one non-perishable item for the food pantry.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m. -- Halloween Safe Night and Fall Festival -- Papillion La Vista South High School (10799 Highway 370) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the City of Papillion, Key Club and PLSHS. Includes a costume contest, trick or treat lane, game booths, bounce houses and activities.
Friday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. -- Toddler Trick-or-Treat -- Sump Memorial Library (222 N. Jefferson St.) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the Papillion Library. Outdoor story time, followed by Trick-or-Treating at the library and downtown businesses. Costumes encouraged.
Friday, Oct. 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- Sarpy Community YMCA (1111 E First St.) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the YMCA. Candy and fun.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 to 3 p.m. -- Halloween Hoopla -- Shadow Lake Towne Center (7775 Olson Drive) -- Papillion -- sponsored by Shadow Lake Towne Center. Trick-or-treating and fun for everyone in the middle of the mall.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 to 4 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (324 S. Jackson St.) -- Papillion -- Sponsored by St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Goodie Bags for the first 100 kids and a make your own slime table.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 to 6 p.m. -- Trunk & Treat/Harvest Party -- Stronger Families Church (1406 E. Gold Coast Road) -- Papillion -- sponsored by Stronger Families Church. Harvest party with trunks loaded with candy, great food (potluck style), face painting, and great Christian music. No scary or revealing costumes, please.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2 to 5 p.m. -- Halloween Safe Night Grab-n-Go event -- La Vista City Hall parking lot (8116 Park View Blvd.) -- La Vista -- sponsored by the City of La Vista. Drive through for treat bags and some surprise guests.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat -- American Legion Post 32 (230 W. Lincoln St.) -- Papillion -- sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Candy and fun.
Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. -- Trunk-or-Treat – Harrison Street Church (8015 Harrison St.) -- La Vista -- sponsored by the Harrison Street Church. Lots of candy in every trunk and fun pictures for all.
Adults
Saturday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. -- Murder Mystery Party -- Diana’s Papillion Tea Shoppe (134 North Washington St., Suite 100) -- Papillion -- Tickets are needed. This event will include your invitation, script, instructions, costume suggestions (we ask that you please keep the costumes appropriate for all ages), food and, of course, tea. Pick up a script and information at the shop.
Friday, Oct. 29, 6:15 to 10 p.m. -- Spook and Sip presented by the Papillion Downtown Business Association. While this event is officially sold out, and if you cannot buy a scalped ticket, there will be plenty of shopping, costumes, food, music and drinks flowing in Historic Downtown Papillion to check out on your own.