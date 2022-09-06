Book art exhibition on display in Papillion Public Library through September

Mary Gubbels said she’s always had a knack for art, but she encourages those who haven’t to give it a try.

“There’s a lot of failures when you start a new project until you can get something you like,” Gubbels said. “That’s a lot of art — a lot of practice, practice, practice.”

She started taking art seriously in high school. Gubbels studied ceramics and oil painting in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fine arts program. Though those areas were her focus, she practiced all types of art.

From collages to watercolor paintings, Gubbels said she’s tried many different media. She’d like to attempt metalworking or creating large structures someday.

“I really like to discover what I can do,” Gubbels said.

An area of her expertise is making art out of old books, which Gubbels started doing in 2010. While working at the Papillion Public Library, she attempted the art form in hopes it’d make for good adult programming. She said she enjoyed trying it out and has kept at it ever since.

There was a lot of trial and error in the beginning, Gubbels said.

“I had to find out what the paper could do,” Gubbels said.

Now more aware of how to identify quality paper, Gubbels focuses her projects on books that are easily dyeable. Dictionary pages, she said, are very durable for this type of work. Popular novels are the worst, she said, falling apart immediately.

Gubbels sometimes rolls the pages so the book doesn’t lay flat. Often she’ll add other pieces of paper, wire or plastics to the project.

“It’s very sea life like, when you look at it on a flat plane,” Gubbels said. “There’s a lot of movement; there’s a lot of colors.”

Gubbels is largely inspired by nature. Whenever she goes hiking at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue, she said she feels motivated to go home and make art. She’s also influenced by what other people are creating.

When she gets started, Gubbels can’t always predict how it will turn out. Those are the most exciting projects, she said.

She’s always considering the longevity of the pieces when designing them. Book spines don’t always hold up when hung on the wall, so she seeks materials that will last.

Friends and family often gift her old books, or Gubbels will find them at garage sales and thrift stores. Since her materials are mostly free or inexpensive, Gubbels said she feels comfortable being “brave” and trying new techniques.

Sometimes lines from the book will show up through the dying, naming the piece for her. One piece’s title was about summer and influenced her artistic actions. She tightly rolled the pages in an irregular way, reminding her of cicadas singing in the summertime.

Her biggest challenge has been getting people to accept this as a form of art, she said. Destroying books can feel wrong in a way, but -- even as an avid reader -- Gubbels said she doesn't see it negatively. She looks at these books as simply materials for her work.

To ease some of this tension, Gubbels tries to hide the authors’ names whenever she can. She hopes this helps people to get past the idea that it was a story in its first life.

This artist currently has featured work at the Papillion Public Library through the end of September. One of her favorite pieces, “Moody Roller,” can be viewed in the gallery. It’s darker than a lot of her other work and took a lot of effort to complete, she said.

Gubbels hopes people come check out her work. Love it or hate it, she said that she appreciates feedback.