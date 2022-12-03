Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights for recycling, proper disposal

Do you have a string of Christmas lights that won't work anymore? Perhaps you're just downsizing after realizing you have too many holiday decorations.

Boy Scouts of America Troop 231 B & G of Bellevue is collecting holiday lights to be recycled. They say that the pieces will be reused and reduce the waste heading to the landfill.

"These festive strings of lights contain plastic, glass, copper, mercury, and lead, all of which can harm the environment," Barb Bittner wrote on Facebook. "One of Scouting’s principles is to be clean in our outdoor manners, so we would like to help keep our environment clean and beautiful; we have found this is a great way to do that!"

Collection sites include the Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Plattsmouth libraries as well as Papillion City Hall, St. Matthew's Parish, Bellevue Fire Station No. 3, Raising Cane's in Bellevue and St. James United Methodist Church's East and West Bellevue campuses.

Drop off your lights for recycling through Jan. 15. For more information, contact troop231.bellevue@gmail.com.