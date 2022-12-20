Boy Scouts collecting real Christmas trees for recycling

The Boy Scouts of America will pick up used Christmas trees and recycle them to avoid the formerly live trees ending up in area landfills.

Local scouts cover most of the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas, Bob Austin of the Gretna Boy Scouts said in an email. Eight troops and many volunteers work over a couple weekends to help recycle the trees.

Those interested can choose a day for a pickup at scoutingfortrees.com. Options include Dec. 26, Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 7, Jan. 8 and Jan. 14.

Scouts will pick up the trees, which are then mulched or used for fish habitats or by zoos as animal enrichment.

Austin said that landfills pack the trees tight, so they cannot decompose properly, and they create the greenhouse gas methane. The project also helps prepare young people for their futures by emphasizing the Boy Scout values.

Scouts also collect unsold trees from local retailers and take them to area lakes and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

In addition to the trees, BSA Troop 231 B & G of Bellevue is collecting holiday lights to be recycled, helping to keep harmful pollutants from area landfills.

Collection sites include the Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Plattsmouth libraries as well as Papillion City Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish, Bellevue Fire Station No. 3, Raising Cane’s in Bellevue and St. James United Methodist Church’s East and West Bellevue campuses.

Drop off your lights for recycling through Jan. 15. For more information, contact troop231.bellevue@gmail.com.