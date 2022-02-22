BOYS BASKETBALL: Millikan masterpiece as Platteview plasters Gross Catholic

SPRINGFIELD -- Tuesday night's Class B Sub-District 2 semifinal game between Platteview and Gross Catholic was dominated by Trojans junior Connor Millikan, who led the way with 35 points in a 74-42 win for the hosts.

The Trojans suffocated the Cougars defensively early, holding the visitors scoreless until only 40 seconds remained in the first quarter. By that point Millikan, leading Class B with nearly 28 points per game, had pushed the Trojans ahead to a 14-0 lead.

"I thought (in) the first quarter, we came out and we played hard defensively, and that sets the tone for us," Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said. "I think we're always going to get shots but we're not the biggest team in the world. So we've got to scramble a little bit and contest shots, get rebounds and get out in transition."

The first quarter came to a close with the hosts leading 16-2, Millikan leading the way with 14 points on his own.

"Our motto is it starts on defense really," Millikan said. "Offense is always gonna come to us, that's what we are... So if we focus on defense, our offense will come. We really focused in on defense and the offense came with it.

"Gross came out in man, and that's what we wanted, and I saw the matchup I got, and my mentality is work my way out. So I get to the rim, hit mid range (shots), hit threes and then my game got going."

Much remained the same in the second quarter, as Millikan continued to pour in the points and the Trojans increased their advantage.

"Connor was Connor," Brotzki said. "He got us off to a great start, I think he had 35 (points) in three quarters, and what people forget about is he's such a good rebounder. I think he had 13 rebounds in three quarters. So we kind of roll with Connor and he was on tonight, and that really helps us.

"Connor is a complete player. He can score, he can pass he can rebound. And when we've got guys shooting the ball, I think we're hard to guard because he draws so much attention if he can penetrate and kick and we usually get pretty good looks."

While Gross Catholic was able to put up better scoring, the Trojans continued to answer with comprehensive defense and efficient scoring to push the lead up to 37-9 at halftime.

"I thought (Platteview's) defense took us out of anything, what we want to do offensively," said Gross Catholic head coach Tim Powers, who enters retirement after Tuesday's game. "So we never got into a flow offensively, but that was because of their defensive pressure on us and taking us out of everything we want to do."

Threes began to fall more freely for the Cougars in the third quarter, as they knocked down a trio, but still Gross Catholic could not contain Millikan and the rest of the Trojans offense.

Even though they scored nearly three times more points in the third than the first two quarters combined, the visitors still trailed 63-27 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final eight minutes, Brotzki was able to rest Millikan and other starters as Platteview ran away comfortably with a 32-point win.

"(The win was) super important," Brotzki said. "You always want to get that first (postseason game) out of the way and we got a chance to rest a few guys and we get to sit back and watch this game and see if we get Waverly or Plattsmouth."

After the 74-42 win, the Trojans move into preparation to face either Waverly or Plattsmouth on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.