BOYS BASKETBALL: Papillion La Vista South loses to Lincoln Pius X in district championship

PAPILLION -- The Papillion La Vista South boys basketball team founds its offense stifled in 61-46 A-7 district championship loss against Lincoln Pius X on March 2.

The Titans had been on a seven-game winning streak in which they had topped the 60-point mark in each of those games.

Papillion La Vista South had offensive and defensive struggles early. Lincoln Pius hit three point shots at will and by the end of the first had an 18-5 lead over the Titans.

"We needed to take care of the ball, move it and get a little better shot selection," coach Joel Hueser said. "Easier said than done, but that's what we needed on the offensive end, defensively, we were up against a buzzsaw."

The Titans made each of the last three quarters more competitive, scoring 12-points in the second quarter, nine-points in the third and 20-points in the fourth.

Papillion La Vista South was led by senior Daniel Brocaille who had 16-points, six-rebounds, one-assist and two-steals. Freshman Bryson Bahl scored 12-points and had three-steals.

The Lincoln Pius X potent offense was anchored by senior Sam Hastreiter, who contributed 18-points and five rebounds. Senior Brady Christiansen scored 13 points.

Hueser said the seven seniors on the team did a great job of being leaders.

"For a lot of them basketball was their number one love and they lived in the gym, this kind of commitment is contagious, and as a result, many of our players are gym rats," Hueser said. "They also lead with high character."

Two of the Titan starters were freshman this season and yet the chemistry never suffered.

"We functioned like a family, you don't find that kind of acceptance very much, and yet it's why we improved so much down the stretch," Hueser said.

The Titans end the year with a 16-8 record.

Hueser said the season was good in other ways besides the team's record.

"We didn't want to stop coaching these guys because they never stopped getting better.," Hueser said.

One such example of the Titan's grit was on display when senior Brecken Miller dove out of bounds to save the ball with 3 seconds to go and down by 17-pouints.

"That one play gives you an idea what kind of year it was, and what kind of young men we were so blessed to coach," Hueser said.

