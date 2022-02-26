BOYS BASKETBALL: Platteview punches its ticket to state in overtime thriller

SPRINGFIELD -- The Platteview boys basketball team won 58-52 over in overtime against Aurora on Feb. 26 in Springfield.

With the win, it will be the second year in a row that the Trojans have qualified for the state tournament.

Platteview guard Connor Millikan ended the night with 35 points, went 17-21 on his free throws, hauled in 12 rebounds and dished out three assists.

It was a slow night offensively for both teams in the first quarter as Platteview led 9-7 after the first. Millikan had six points and passed to Platteview junior Alex Draper for the other three points.

Aurora found themselves in foul trouble early in the second quarter and the Trojans had a 22-15 lead at halftime.

Millikan scored or assisted on the Trojans' first 19 points and had five rebounds.

Platteview held on to its lead after the third quarter and was up 38-29. The last two points from the Trojans in the third quarter came off a buzzer beater layup from junior Ezra Stewart.

Aurora was not content letting Platteview win the game in easy fashion.

Once the whistle blew for the fourth quarter, Aurora scored the first eight points to make it a 38-37 game.

Millikan showed his defensive prowess in the fourth with a block and then passed the ball up the court to Draper for a Trojan 3. The score with 4:06 left to play was 41-37, with Platteview in the lead.

Neither team could get it done in regulation and the game was tied at 46-46 heading into overtime.

Platteview scored the first eight points of overtime, including six by Millikan to take a 54-46 lead.

Millikan kept getting to the free throw line in overtime and by the last whistle it was the Trojans celebrating the win and a trip to state.

"It feels just as good as last year and now that we're going back down there, we're going to work and prepare and hopefully win a game this year too," Millikan said.

Millikan said the Trojan's jump shots were not falling and as a result the team had to fight hard for rebounds and to draw fouls.

"I think we won this game differently than we thought we were going to," Millikan said. "In overtime I told myself, we are not losing this game, I'm locking in and I took control."

Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said the win was a grindy one for the Trojans.

"I thought in the first half that both teams had a little bit of nerves but they made some really good adjustments in the third quarter and put us in pick and rolls and I think they had 13 at half and they might have scored 18 in the third quarter alone," Brotzki said.

Brotzki said Millikan's rebounding ability is often overlooked by others.

"Connor leads Class B in rebounding at 10 per game and that's at six foot and he also led class B last year as a sophomore in rebounding," Brotzki said. "He's a tremendous athlete and he's just got a knack to go get the ball."

Trojan teams led by Brotzki have made it to the state tournament five of the past seven years. Brotzki said he is proud of the program Platteview has been able to build.

"We're never the biggest team and I don't think we look great coming off the bus, but I think our kids play hard, they're skilled and I think that lets us be successful," Brotzki said.

The Class B state tournament begins on March 7 in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.