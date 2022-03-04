BOYS BASKETBALL: Previewing Platteview state championship matchup against Bennington

SPRINGFIELD – After a thrilling overtime win in the B-4 District final over Aurora, the Platteview boys basketball team heads into a quarterfinal matchup against Bennington in the NSAA Class B State Championships on Monday.

On Feb. 26, the Trojans came away with a 58-52 win over Aurora, led by junior Connor Millikan with 35 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Throughout the season, Millikan has put up incredible stat lines and is averaging 28.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He goes into the state championships in Lincoln with a good feeling.

“It feels just as good as last year and now that we’re going back down there, we’re going to work and prepare and hopefully win a game this year," he said.

Aside from Millikan, junior Alex Draper averages 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while senior Michael Wiebelhaus adds 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Senior center Dayton Swanson averages 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 points per game.

Last year, the Trojans fell 63-48 to Elkhorn in the 4-5 matchup and will be facing Bennington as the 4-seed once again.

“We’re never the biggest team and I don’t think we look great coming off the bus, but I think our kids play hard, they’re skilled and I think that lets us be successful,” head coach Tim Brotzki said.

The Bennington Badgers come into the game at 19-6 and are led by senior Austin Holtz with 17.8 points per game. Junior Trey Bird adds 10.6 points per game, and senior Seth Wempen rounds out the top three scorers with 7.9 points per game.

Junior Isaac Conner is the Badgers' interior presence with 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The teams played earlier this season on Jan. 7, a 56-50 win for the Badgers.

Tip off for the Class B quarterfinal game will be on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.