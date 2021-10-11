Brake for Breakfast serves as mammogram reminder

Volunteers from Nebraska Medicine served a free drive-thru breakfast to Papillion’s early risers on Oct. 8 at the Shadow Lake Towne Center, reminding the public that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last year, volunteers handed out more than 800 meals at three locations in the metro. By 8 a.m. Friday, more than 200 free breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit and orange juice were distributed at Shadow Lake, along with breast health information packets.

“I do this to celebrate the lives we are saving and have saved,” said Kimberley Martin, a Nebraska Medicine mammography technician who volunteered in the food tent.

The annual campaign raises awareness about the impact of breast cancer, and serves as a reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammogram. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and early detection is critical.

Despite decades of public awareness campaigns, Martin said some people do not understand the importance of an annual check-up.

“They can be fearful because they don’t understand how much we can help stop the cancer from getting much worse,” she said. “We can stop it. We can fix it.”