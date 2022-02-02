 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Personal Property Tax filings due May 1

PAPILLION -- Nebraska requires residents who own depreciable tangible personal property to file a Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule every year.

The form must be filed by May 1 with the county assessor where the personal property is located.

A Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed for all depreciable tangible personal property that is: owned or held on Jan. 1 of each year; or leased from or to another person.

More information about the Personal Property Return and taxable tangible personal property is available on the Nebraska Department of Revenue's Personal Property webpage, revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/personal-property.

You can mail your return to the Sarpy County Assessor’s Office, leave it in the Assessor’s secure drop box outside near the main entrance of the Sarpy County 1102 Building or bring it to the Assessor’s Office in person.

Download the Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule at revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/forms/Nebr_Personal_Prop_Return-1.pdf

For questions, email the Assessor's Office at personalproperty@sarpy.gov or call 402-593-4142.

