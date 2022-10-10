Cabela's in La Vista, Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs hiring for holidays

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are gearing up for the holiday season across America, with local stores searching to fill 60 positions as part of a 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time job hiring blitz this week.

Interested candidates can visit Cabela's, 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista -- or Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs, right off Interstate 80 -- between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome. Interested candidates who cannot attend the hiring event may contact the store directly.

The company's benefits include merchandise discounts of up to 50%, holiday and vacation pay, and -- for eligible employees -- health, dental and life insurance.