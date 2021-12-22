Campus Notes

Stephanie Marie Hornung of Papillion earned an education specialist degree from Doane University.

Russell Scott Olsen of Papillion earned an education specialist degree from Doane University.

Taylor Busch of La Vista earned a master’s degree from Doane University.

Angela Ann Byrne of Papillion earned a master’s degree from Doane University.

Jessa Anne Sughroue of Papillion earned a master’s degree from Doane University.

Jennifer Anastasia Yule of Papillion earned a master’s degree from Doane University.

Melissa Kay Gross of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane University.

Kayle Byrd of Papillion was named to the Doane University Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Cassie Kessler of Papillion was named to the Doane University Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Aaron Miller of Papillion was named to the Doane University Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Eric T. Severson of Papillion was named to the Missouri State Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Shaeley Wiese of Papillion will serve as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln orientation leader for summer 2022.

Sarah Carver of Papillion earned a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Nicholas Bailey of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Tessa Giandinoto of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Bernadette Harnisch of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Lydia Kirkland of La Vista was named to Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society (University of Nebraska at Omaha.)

Allyson Glaser of La Vista was named to Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society (University of Nebraska at Omaha.)

Bailee Lampman of Papillion was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Hunter Scruggs of Papillion was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Matthew Gay of Papillion earned a master’s degree from Wayne State College.

Tyler Nutsch of Papillion earned a master’s degree from Wayne State College.

Hannah Coonce of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College.

Brooke Malynn Karnik of Papillion earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College.

Molly McCoy of La Vista earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.