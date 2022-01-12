Campus Notes

La Vista

Omar Nurse of La Vista was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Tyler Simeon Ezra of La Vista was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Papillion

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) has nominated two local students this year for the U.S. service academies Class of 2026, including:

Layna Blankenship of Papillion to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Matthew Kolster of Papillion to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Alexa Nicole Rudner of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Rachel Michelle Spinks of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Renee Thompson of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Graham Wilson Cassoutt of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Joshua Parker Brink of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Brooklyn Nicole Schram of Papillion was named to fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Emily Grace deZafra of Papillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Springfield

Emily Marie Carlson of Springfield was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.