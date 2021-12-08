Campus Notes

Ryleigh Parrack of Papillion is one of 36 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.Phi Eta Sigma is the oldest and largest freshman honor society. A student must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20 percent of their class by the end of the first year.
Madison Eich of Papillion was honored by Midland University with a 2021-22 Who’s Who Award and is receiving her degree in General Business with minors in Digital Marketing, Sociology, and Psychology. Throughout her time at Midland she has been the Student Senate president, served with the Art's Leadership Council, Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Game Day Dance Team, and Premier Dance Company, this year as a captain.