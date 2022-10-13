Candidate Profile: Becky Hoch

For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

Name: Becky Hoch

Party: independent

Age: 48

Occupation: high school teacher

Website: --

What motivated your decision to run for office?

I’ve served on the Planning Commission for over 2 decades and felt alled to serve the city in a different way. When I taught government in the past I always emphasized that we live in a participative democracy that only works if we participate I have tried to live that out throughout my life.

What is your top priority in office, and how will you get it done?

Affordable workforce housing. The economy and market forces are what they are but there are things that can be done to bring costs down. We can adjust some ordinances that would allow costs to come down for the builder who then could pass those savings on to the purchaser. It’s important that young families, and retirees looking to downsize have an opportunity to live in our community.

How will you represent all of your constituents, even those with a different political philosophy?

City Council is supposed to be free of politics. That’s why the race doesn’t have party primaries. I believe that government should seek the best outcome for the largest number of people while doing to no harm to the whole. That’s not a political belief. It’s a human belief. I don’t care about people’s political philosophies. I want to know what the want to achieve, why they want it, and how they want to get it. Then we can start discussing whether it’s a benefit to the community and how it can best be implemented or achieved.

What experience do you have to offer for this position?

Over two decades of service to the city on the Planning Commission and solid understanding of government operations.

What do you consider to be the most important aspect of being on the city council?

A council member is representing their ward but serving the whole city. They should be available to discuss issues of concern with citizens and be an advocate for individuals when possible and practical and the whole city at all times.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

I have a unifying philosophy. I’m not part of a political party with ties that will bind me to certain beliefs and platforms. I am not part of a group of candidates with an agenda. I’m here to serve the city, not here for myself or a greater agenda.

What are your plans if voters don’t decide to elect you?

I’ll continue to serve the community as best I can while I am able.

What else do you want to share about your candidacy?

I’ve been asked to run in the past and have declined. My job is a demanding one. It’s not less demanding now than it has been in the past but the need for people not governed by politics to step up and serve is more demanding. I was encouraged to run and I couldn’t say no this time.