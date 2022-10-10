Caniglia’s A Mano plans move to new spot across Papillion

Caniglia’s A Mano is moving across Papillion.
The pizza restaurant will move from its current digs near Werner Park to a spot by 72nd Street and Highway 370 later this month.
The restaurant will close its shop at at 13178 Lincoln Road, Suite 101, and relocate to a spot in a strip mall along 72nd Street between Papillion and Applewood Drives — just north of Starbucks.
The Lincoln Road spot will close Oct. 24, according to a Facebook post. A tentative grand opening is planned at the new location for Nov. 8.
Find more information, including a menu, at canigliasamano.com.