Caniglia’s A Mano pushes reopening for few weeks

The restaurant closed its shop at at 13178 Lincoln Road, Suite 101, near Werner Park and plans to reopen at a spot in a strip mall along 72nd Street between Papillion and Applewood Drives near Shadow Lake Towne Center.

"We are getting so close yet so far still," the restaurant said last week on Facebook, "As eager as we are to open up and start cooking for you guys again, we have to be patient and take the steps necessary so that we are 110% ready for you!"