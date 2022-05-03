 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlson runs for SPCS board

SPRINGFIELD — Former Springfield City Councilmember Darren Carlson is running to become a member of the Springfield Platteview Community Schools Board of Education in 2022.

“I’ve lived in Springfield for more than a decade and am a proud community member,” Carlson said in campaign materials. “I have two daughters who attend school in the district. One is in high school, and the other starts junior high this fall. I certainly have an interest in school success.”

A communications professional by trade, Carlson said that experience would allow him to effectively relay and deliberate board actions with the public.

“I’m running for school board to serve and support our teachers and students,” he said. “At the board level, that means being a good steward of resources, making thoughtful policy choices and letting the education professionals teach. We have a strong community and school district, and we can maintain and continue that.”

In the May 10 primary election, Carlson will face incumbents Kyle R. Fisher and Brian Osborn, and challengers Lee P. Smith and Steven L. Stehlik. All five will advance to the general election on November 8.

Carlson runs for SPCS board-p1

Carlson

 COURTESY CARLSON CAMPAIGN
