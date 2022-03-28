 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carriage Hill students vote on new mascot name

PAPILLION -- To give students a real experience in the democratic election process, Carriage Hill Elementary created a voting simulation on Wednesday, March 23.

The pressing issue was to choose a name for Carriage Hill’s cougar mascot: Cosmo, Charley or Callie -- options narrowed down from submissions by all classes. The activity gave students an opportunity to use their voice in making a school decision.

The school library became a polling place for classes to attend one at a time. Students checked in at the door, then received instructions from Carriage Hill fourth graders about the voting steps. After marking their ballots at one of the makeshift “booths” in the library, students received an "I voted" sticker.

Carriage Hill fourth graders, who are learning government in their social studies lessons, were instrumental in helping with the event. They created the ballot box, prepped and replaced ballots, supervised the voting center to ensure order and counted ballots when the voting was complete.

“It’s fair if everybody gets to vote. And it is important that you do vote because then it is going to be your choice, and you have a say in it,” said fourth-grader Selia Hamblin.

When the votes were tallied on Friday, Cosmo was the winning name for the Carriage Hill Cougar.

Papillion City Hall re-opening

PAPILLION — After more than a year of renovation, the City of Papillion is ready to return to a refurbished City Hall starting this month.

PLCS: COVID-19 protocols lifted

PAPILLION — With the expectation that the COVID-19 crisis is drawing to a close, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools on Monday, March 14,…

