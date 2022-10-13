Catering business donates cash to Tri-City Food Pantry

Main Event Catering recently donated nearly $900 to the Tri-City Food Pantry, which serves Papillion, La Vista and Ralston.

The donation to Tri-City will help stock shelves, said Jessica Vanderpool, director of sales with Main Event Catering, who helped spearhead the effort.

Melissa Nelson, director of the pantry, told Vanderpool that the pantry serves about 00 families each month, or about 500 people, Vanderpool said.

"She said they have been having a hard time keeping their shelves full because there's such a high demand for their services," Vanderpool said. "Meat has been especially hard because food costs have gone up so much."

The donations are part of an ongoing effort to support those in need in the same communicates served by the business. Vanderpool first got the idea in December 2020.

“The idea came to me when I was hearing about the hardships that local food pantries were having with the increased demand for their services because of COVID-19,” she told the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil in July.

While donating food that would otherwise go to waste would be great, Vanderpool though the most impactful donation would be cash.

“I really wanted to make an actual difference for them, and I figured what better way than donating money that they could use for any part of their services,” she said.

The program kicked off in 2021. Each quarter, a portion of Main Event’s catering profits was donated back to local food pantries in the communities the business serves.

In the first quarter, nearly $570 was donated to Care and Share Food Pantry in Council Bluffs. Then, nearly $445 was donated to the Bellevue Food Pantry and nearly $360 was donated to Together Inc. in Omaha.

A list of food pantries in each community is compiled, then a random drawing selects where the donation will go from there.

“Every quarter, we’ve just continued it since,” Vanderpool said.

Main Event Catering made its first 2022 donation to Story Street Pantry in Council Bluffs this summer. That donation totaled $789.28.