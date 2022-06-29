Celebrating a special 80th birthday, while others enjoy summer travel

Despite the high gas prices and increased cost of everything, people are traveling again.

Kaily Stanley, senior services manager at La Vista, enjoyed a trip to Florida. Ten of them packed into a rented van for the 17-hour drive. They made quite a few stops to stretch their legs. The beach was beautiful, beautiful white sand with very little washed up on shore.

From the house they stayed in there was a wonderful view of the ocean and beautiful sunsets. At night they all hunted little, clear, white crabs -- they were very fast and fun especially for the children. After catching about 20, they let them go. It was humid but not uncomfortable. Kailey said she'd go back, but on an airplane next time.

Rita Guenette returned from her trip to Iceland and discovered it takes longer to recuperate from a trip like that than it used to. Sixteen people were on the tour bus. They had no personality problems, and they all enjoyed good food and drinks. She said Iceland is a beautiful country of 350,000 people. They had a fascinating time learning about Iceland and its history.

St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group held their June event on Wednesday, June 15. It was a Chinese food dinner and trivia night, which all of the 76 people attending enjoyed. There was a drawing at the end of the night, and the winning table all will receive free membership for next year.

The July 20 event will be movie night, in the fellowship hall at 96th and Q Streets. The movie will be "McFarland" and the $5 cost will include concessions hot dogs, popcorn, candy and beverages. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Paid reservations are due by July 17.

The Ralston Amateur Pie Baking Contest will be held on Sunday, July 3, in Ralston Park across the street from the Frank and Velma Johnson Ralston Archives Museum. The archives will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pies should be at the park between 3 and 4 p.m. for judging. Judging is at 4:30 p.m., and following judging slices of pie will be sold as a fundraiser for the museum.

Last time, I told you about my first trip to London and invited you to share your memories.

Lee Onken shared that she and Rich had been to London three times to visit children living there. Their oldest son and his family were stationed on an Air Force base many years ago, so they were able to visit many cathedrals and castles in the English countryside.

Their youngest son and his wife both had business transfers there. They did not have a car in London and went to work on the Underground. The London Olympics were a short distance from their flat, and they were able to walk to the Olympic Village.

Gary George said his trip to England was specifically to spend a day at St Christopher's Hospice -- the first hospice founded by Cicely Saunders in Bromley -- but spent several days in London first and then toured to other parts of England. They had a pasty (meat and vegetable filled pastry case) and saw Billie Elliott on the West End.

The first night in London, they happened on a free strings and organ concert at St Martin-in-the-Fields -- a world premiere. It was beautiful and breathtaking being in St Martin.

I have been celebrating my 80th birthday for the past two weeks, and I have to pace myself and schedule rest periods. But this one is special -- not only is it my 80th, but last September I was not expected to see Halloween without the chemo, and here I am.

My advice is give chemo a try. You can always stop it, but you might miss out on a lot of life if you give up too soon. I am proof of that. I am willing to answer any question you have about living with cancer and side effects. No question is too personal if it will help you.

My celebrations started June 10 with lunch at the Sojourn with Margaret, Jerry and Scott Fouts. My appetite is back, so I ate every bit of my Reuben sandwich and sweet potato fries. There were special cream filled cupcakes, and mine had a candle, which I blew out. I got a special No. 8 candle holder which lights up and sparkles when you push a button.

It turned out John Groesser -- uncle of the owner, Chef Brad, and brother of the mayor -- was there. He said he was in town for an art show and had some art to give away if anyone was celebrating a special occasion, so I raised my hand and received a miniature painting, perfect for a spot on my wall where I have a collection of miniatures. Jerry and Margaret also received a painting as they are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Scott later hung the painting for me.

On Tuesday, June 14, Carolyn Sullivan and Jan Bailey came over for a pizza party. There were balloons, salad, New York pizza, cannoli's, mini Bundt cakes, an iced chocolate chip cookie from Eileen's and a shopping bag of useful gifts. I blew my candle out --it was in my cannoli -- and I saved the chocolate chip cookie for Sunday, my actual birthday.

There was a surprise visit, the bell rang twice so I ventured down to find Cheryl Frost and her granddaughter backing out of my driveway. She came back and came inside. I sat on the top of the stairs, and they stood inside to social distance because of COVID.

Cheryl and I had worked together for years at the VA. She brought a large gift bag with eight wrapped gifts one for each decade. I spaced them out opening something each day leaving the last one, Godiva chocolates for Sunday.

I made it back to the Ralston Senior Center for the third Wednesday birthday luncheon, thanks to Mary Jo Rosales, my driver. Diane Walters and I posed for the birthday picture, which will be posted on the hall bulletin board. Neapolitan ice cream was served thanks to Diane Walters. Words cannot express how good it was to be back, I had not been there since September 2021.

Thursday a day of rest. My nephew Andrew came to visit, something I always enjoy. Sunday, June 19, I spent a good part of the day talking with friends and family. Chris called from Texas; Doris called from Colorado; Barbara called from New York; Charlene, Barb and my niece Elizabeth all called from Omaha; and Margaret Fouts tried, but the line was busy.

I fixed myself a nice lunch and ate a good part of that Iced chocolate chip cookies, polished it off on Monday. There was no time for my afternoon nap. It was food or rest, and food won.

Another outing scheduled for Friday, June 24. Rita Guenette picked me up then picked up Charlene Lauer so we could go to lunch at the Spaghetti Works. There was no need to check the menu. I had lasagna and garlic bread.

It is good to have the strength to blow out the candle, could not have done that back in September. This birthday would not have been without God and chemo, and I guess me hanging in there and not giving up.

At the La Vista Senior Center, they enjoyed the outing to see the Storm Chasers, but not a lot of action as far as scoring from the Storm Chasers. One senior from their group won a bingo game. It was a little hot that day, but the breeze helped. They got to enjoy traditional ballpark food hot dogs, nachos and ice cold soda.

July plans for craft class will include a painting session with Cheri and a senior/grandkids day. There will be lots of crafts available for them to do together.

The Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. tai chi classes are now $2 a session. Monday, July 5, the 1 p.m. movie will be "Yankee Doodle Dandy" and popcorn will be provided. The July 7 lunch outing will be Shirley's Diner at 12:30 p.m., and reservations are required. Call 402-331-3455 for information and to make reservations. July 11 is the farmer's market coupon distribution day. Be there at 1 p.m., and distribution starts at 1:15 p.m.

At the Ralston Senior Center, the farmer's market Coupons were distributed on June 23. There were 16 for lunch and 21 for bingo, and Donna, Charlotte and Ron were all double winners. In July, there will be a guest speaker from ENOA, and the subject will be nutrition.

The menu for lunch on July 6 will be hot dog, baked beans and potato salad. The menu for lunch on July 13 will be chicken and noodle casserole, green salad and fruit. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. Bingo and cards are played after lunch.

Thank You for all your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net

Editor's Note: Publication of this column was delayed until the July 6 issue due to technical issues. Rentko's next column is scheduled to appear June 13. The Times apologies for the delay.