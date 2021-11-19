Celebrating the holidays: Papillion, La Vista to host annual holiday events

Before the last bite of pumpkin pie is finished, the holiday season begins in earnest with beloved annual traditions from the cities of Papillion and La Vista.

Papillion’s Winter Wonderland festival on Saturday, Nov. 27 brings back all the favorites to the historic downtown area. The Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion organize the annual evening. Veridian Credit Union and Meta (formerly Facebook) are “diamond sponsors.”

Attendees will be able to walk, eat and shop throughout downtown free of traffic concerns when the streets shut down at 4 p.m. Then it is a bevy of activities with Santa on a firetruck, music, carriage and trolley rides, and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and lights throughout the town.

“We are thrilled we are able to have the event this year,” said Laura Schwartz, Executive Director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “It is our special version of a Hallmark movie right here in Papillion.”

In La Vista, Santa will be winding his way through the streets of town on Sunday, Nov. 28 for the annual “Santa Sleigh Ride” at 3 p.m. The next day, Monday, Nov. 29, the city officially turns on the lights at the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:45 p.m. All sponsored by the City of La Vista.