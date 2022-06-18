 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chase's latest Nebraska bank branch opens at Shadow Lake

  • 0

A new full-service Chase branch opened its doors Tuesday, June 14, at Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The location is Chase's fourth metro-area location, with four more planned for the area, creating about 80 jobs totals, according to a news release.

The first Chase branch in Omaha opened at Aksarben Village in October 2020, as part of a national expansion push announced in early 2019. Chase serves 240,000 consumer customers and more than 11,000 businesses in Nebraska.

“The response to our expansion in Nebraska has been exceptional,” Majda Hadzic, market director of banking in Nebraska, said the release.

The Papillion branch at 11707 S. 73rd St. features deposit-friendly ATMs that dispense cash in multiple denominations. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, with the ATM vestibule open 24/7.

"We’re not just another bank on the block, but we’re part of this community,” branch manager Jon Hass said in a release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Vista Middle School Honor Roll

La Vista Middle School Honor Roll

La Vista Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a …

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a…

Liberty Middle School Honor Roll

Liberty Middle School Honor Roll

Liberty Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert