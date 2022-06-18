Chase's latest Nebraska bank branch opens at Shadow Lake

A new full-service Chase branch opened its doors Tuesday, June 14, at Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The location is Chase's fourth metro-area location, with four more planned for the area, creating about 80 jobs totals, according to a news release.

The first Chase branch in Omaha opened at Aksarben Village in October 2020, as part of a national expansion push announced in early 2019. Chase serves 240,000 consumer customers and more than 11,000 businesses in Nebraska.

“The response to our expansion in Nebraska has been exceptional,” Majda Hadzic, market director of banking in Nebraska, said the release.

The Papillion branch at 11707 S. 73rd St. features deposit-friendly ATMs that dispense cash in multiple denominations. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, with the ATM vestibule open 24/7.

"We’re not just another bank on the block, but we’re part of this community,” branch manager Jon Hass said in a release.