Christmastime at Czech, Slovak museum invites sharing of cultural customs

The metro area is dotted with centers, halls, community buildings and other repositories of Omaha's culture, heritage and history.

Many organize special events or otherwise perform community outreach, but few simply open their doors to welcome the general public the way the Czech and Slovak Educational Center and Cultural Museum does in La Vista.

The museum shows Czech and Slovak culture through "a number of displays of different things that are near and dear to Czechs," said Colleen Kurmel, a volunteer at the museum.

"We're trying to share our culture and also promote it," she added.

The museum has a Bohemian Cafe room with memorabilia from the 90-year-old restaurant that closed its doors in 2016. Other rooms explore heritage, music, immigration, crystal and Sokol in telling the story of Omaha's Czech and Slovak community.

"In the immigration room, you'll see things that people brought over in their trunks when they came to the United States," Kurmel said. "It was not an easy journey, and we need to be very thankful for what they did. We also have a number of gift shop rooms, where all of our merchandise is from the Czech Republic."

Originally founded in 2008 by John Rocarek, the catalyst for the national Czech museum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the museum moved in March 2020 from the Crossroads Mall in Omaha to a strip mall along 84th Street in La Vista.

Kurmel said the La Vista site is another temporary location. Eventually, the volunteers behind the effort want to build a cultural center on 15 acres of land they were given near Nebraska Crossing in Gretna. Tucked off Highway 6, the property would be near Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln and would be poised to become a tourist destination.

"Our goal is to build a Czech village out there," Kurmel said. "In this village, we would have vendors, we'd have restaurants, a museum, maybe a Sokol organization. (We'd) have a place for people to meet and share their culture."

"It's just a perfect location," she added.

An analysis of contemporary populations identify Nebraska as home of the highest concentration of persons claiming Czech ancestry in the nation, according to the Czech Heritage Project at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kurmel said the prevalence of that heritage should allow the museum to reach its goals, but she expects to be in La Vista for a number of years yet.

"In the meantime, we're very happy in our new home," Kurmel said.

The museum hosts baking and genealogy classes, along with art programs such as teaching how to decorate eggs in a traditional Czech manner.

The space is currently decorated for Christmas, with trees in each of its rooms, along with a robust selection of last-minute holiday gifts and handmade Christmas decor.

Kurmel gave the Papillion Times a tour of the holiday exhibits on Saturday. Find a video following that walk-through at papilliontimes.com.

"Czechs are known for a lot of things that are associated with Christmas," Kurmel said.

Among the collection are gorgeous, hand-crafted ornaments. Corn husks, straw, eggs, braided bread, beads and other everyday items are all used in the collection of crafts on display.

"It's very common to see sliced oranges," Kurmel said. "It's very common to slice an orange, dry it and then hang it on a tree."

A traditional Czech Christmas tree would have ornaments on the bottom that represent items found in the ground or water, such as animals and trees. In the middle would be people and family symbols, with celestial ornaments, such as angels and birds, on the top branches.

Most Christmas trees are put up on Christmas Eve, according to a handout on Christmas traditions distributed by the museum. Dinner on Christmas Eve is an occasion, although menus vary by region. In Slovakia, for instance, a 12-course meal honoring the apostles might be served, or a family in the Czech Republic might eat fried carp with potato salad.

"Baby Jesus is the one that brings the gifts on Christmas," Kurmel said. "You'll always see a Baby Jesus at the top of a Czech Christmas Tree — that's very traditional."

"Czech" out the museum and its Christmas exhibits Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or, after the holiday, on Dec. 31 or Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find Facebook event listings at facebook.com/CzechAndSlovakMuseum.

Find more from the museum, located at 8106 S. 84th St., at czechandslovakmuseum.org.