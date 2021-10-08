City Council round-up

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened last Tuesday for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings.
Both councils’ agendas centered on civic improvements and construction, or in the case of the Chili’s in La Vista, deconstruction. The current location in the City Centre is being demolished, and the chain restaurant will move to a new building within the complex. The La Vista Council approved the demolishing rights.
The La Vista City council also:
• Adopted the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan, and approved the submittal of the compliance resolution to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards (NBCS.) The plan establishes prioritization and cost estimates for street improvements and is included in the Capital Improvement Program (CIP.) Funding for the first two years is counted in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 biennial budget.
• An additional $19,000 was approved for the contract of TR Construction to remove and replace failed concrete pavement panels along Park View Boulevard from Thorn Apple Lane and 87th Street, as well as to reconstruct ADA ramps to current standards. During the project, additional concrete panels were removed and replaced, as well as additional sidewalk and curb ramp work completed in an amount that was greater than the total estimated quantities.
• Approved several position descriptions, both new and updated, of city employees. The positions are from various departments across the organization. An amendment to the compensation ordinance to reflect new and updated position titles, duties and pay grades was also approved.
In Papillion, the City Council took action on the following:
• Approved an ordinance updating more than 7,000 residential water meters, some over 50 years old. The Water Department will bear the cost, replacing the aged infrastructure with current cellular meter technology.
• Approved an apartment development with seven multi-family residential buildings and 182 total dwelling units. Based upon the site plan, 14 studio units, 70 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom units, and 21 three-bedroom units are planned. The applicant is the 86 and 370 Group, formerly VKB Properties, LLC. Related, the council also approved ordinances to vacate an unimproved part of the Rose Street right-of-way in the area and convey the title to the developers.
• Approved a resolution for Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing for The Venue at Werner Park Phase II, LLC, and to approve the related Assessment Contract. The Venue filed an application for PACE financing for its multi-family residential site at 11951 Ballpark Way. The Venue proposes to perform energy savings work at that site, including LED lighting, windows, HVAC, low flow fixtures and roof insulation.