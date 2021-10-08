City Council round-up

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened last Tuesday for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

Both councils’ agendas centered on civic improvements and construction, or in the case of the Chili’s in La Vista, deconstruction. The current location in the City Centre is being demolished, and the chain restaurant will move to a new building within the complex. The La Vista Council approved the demolishing rights.

The La Vista City council also:

• Adopted the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan, and approved the submittal of the compliance resolution to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards (NBCS.) The plan establishes prioritization and cost estimates for street improvements and is included in the Capital Improvement Program (CIP.) Funding for the first two years is counted in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 biennial budget.