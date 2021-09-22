City councils and County Board round-up

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday evening for their separate bi-weekly meetings.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also met for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.
In Papillion, the city council took action on the following:
• Had a second reading and public hearing on an ordinance to update more than 7,000 residential water meters -- there are 12,000 meters overall -- in the system which are beyond their useful life. Some are over 50 years old. At least 5,000 meters require manual reading, with many providing faulty information. This ordinance modifies the repair and replacement requirements to be borne by the Water Department, alleviating the financial burden for customers and allowing the Water Department to replace aged infrastructure with the current cellular meter technology. There was no public comment during the public hearing.
• The council tabled a vote on a final plat and a special use permit for a multiple-family residential area for Gold Coast Heights Replat 2, located Northwest of Bristol Street and West Gold Coast Road. The proposed development is two lots with seven multiple-family residential buildings and 182 total dwelling units. Based upon the site plan, 14 studio units, 70 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom units are planned. The applicant is VKB Properties, LLC.
Related, the council also tabled related ordinances to vacate an unimproved part of the Rose Street right-of-way in the area and convey the title to VKB.
Councilmembers Steve Sunde and Tom Mumgaard questioned whether enough greenspace would be available to area residents. With councilmembers Gene Jaworski and Lu Ann Kluch absent, the council voted to put off final action until Oct. 5.
• Reconsidered and approved a zoning ordinance amendment regarding off street parking around child care and preschool centers. The amendment fixes a typographical error in a previously approved ordinance.
• Approved an application for a Class “I” liquor license and manager application for Natalie J. Kotrc of Elegant Edge Events, LLC, d/b/a The Fireside, 841 Tara Plaza. The Fireside recently changed ownership and is required to apply for a license under the new owner.
• Approved a third amendment to incorporate North Shore Commercial Replat 2 and update cost estimates for the public improvements.
• Approved a resolution amending the city’s Management/Exempt Compensation Program. Essentially, the city is splitting the current Public Works Director/City Engineer position into two jobs, and setting the pay for the city engineer higher. A future resolution will be needed for the public works position.
• Approved a resolution extending COVID-19 paid sick leave through September 30, 2022, allowing employees to utilize up to 80 hours of leave for qualifying COVID-19 related illnesses.
In La Vista, the city council took the following action:
• Proclaimed the month of October 2021 as Community Planning Month.
• Awarded two certificates of appreciation to Rose Barcal of the La Vista Library for 20 years of service and Terry Foster of the Public Works Department for 15 years of service.
• Approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Sarpy County for Hosted Services (CPU, computer storage and memory) estimated at $23,900 per year.
• Authorized negotiations for a construction management at-risk contract with JE Dunn Construction Company of Omaha for the Central Park Pavilion and site improvements located north of 8302 City Centre Drive in Central Park.
• Approved the application for reconstruction to the Casey’s General Store #6173 -- previously Named Bucky’s Express 73 -- Class D liquor license at 7203 Harrison Street.
• Approved an agreement with FNIC (The Harry A. Koch Co.) to extend the term for broker services for property, casualty, liability and workers compensation insurance coverages to Sept. 30, 2022.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners took action on the following:
• Approved an agreement for water sampling and analysis with SCS Engineering. Sarpy County is required to conduct ground water sampling and reporting for the Cedar Island Road and Fairview Road landfills. The total cost for three years of reporting will be $138,375. This cost has been accounted for in the landfill budgets.
• Approved an agreement with HDR to assist the county with existing sewer infrastructure development, along with reviewing future developer submitted sewer projects. The services also include annual and emergency sewer inspections. The proposed task order for Fiscal Year 2022 is for $140,000, and includes several one-time projects including finalizing the sewer model and developing a master planning framework to aid in review of existing and future sewer lines. The funds for this agreement are budgeted in the county's Sanitary Sewer Fund.
• In addition, the board approved HDR for technical engineering services for several compliance inspections and reports for the Cedar Island Road and Fairview landfills. The FY 2022 task order is for $98,950, with a portion budgeted from the Landfill Fund and a portion budgeted from the Fairview Road Landfill Post Closure Fund.
The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St. The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.