City councils and County Board round-up

• Had a second reading and public hearing on an ordinance to update more than 7,000 residential water meters -- there are 12,000 meters overall -- in the system which are beyond their useful life. Some are over 50 years old. At least 5,000 meters require manual reading, with many providing faulty information. This ordinance modifies the repair and replacement requirements to be borne by the Water Department, alleviating the financial burden for customers and allowing the Water Department to replace aged infrastructure with the current cellular meter technology. There was no public comment during the public hearing.