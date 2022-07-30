 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of La Vista collecting supplies for La Vista West Elementary School

The City of La Vista is holding a school supply drive to benefit students at La Vista West Elementary School.

Donations can be made to any city facility, La Vista Chiropractic or Kellogg Federal Credit Union. Supplies will be delivered on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Suggested donations include pencils and erasers; crayons, washable markers and colored pencils; loose paper, notebooks, and composition books; three-ring binders; two-pocket folders; glue sticks; scissors; pencil boxes; notecards; backpacks or messenger bags; and facial tissues.

