City of La Vista to honor longtime council member Mike Crawford on Tuesday

The City of La Vista will host a reception on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the service of longtime City Council member Mike Crawford.

Crawford resigned in March for health concerns. The reception will take place at La Vista City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd.

As part of the celebration, the city and the La Vista Community Foundation will announce the creation of the Mike Crawford Legacy Fund, established to help create a reflection plaza.

The plaza is planned to be “a site of reflection, commemoration and inspiration”, according to a news release from the city. It will be a place to honor servicemembers, La Vista residents and public servants

"I am honored that the City of La Vista has chosen to move forward with this project,” Crawford said. “It will not only honor veterans and first responders but hopefully be a place for the public to reflect and find comfort."

Crawford is a long-time resident, raising his four children in La Vista with his wife Kathy. He has served the community as a youth baseball coach and as a member of the City Council for nearly 20 years.

Crawford spent much of his career working at Offutt Air Force Base for 10 years, and then working at the Omaha VA Medical Center for 25 years.

“The La Vista Community Foundation’s Board of Directors is excited that after years of discussions that we are finally ready to take the first steps in helping to create the La Vista Reflection Plaza,” Executive Director Annisa Visty said.

Visty said the partnership is an exciting opportunity for the foundation and the La Vista community.

"We look forward to doing our part to bring this special place of honor for our veterans, first responders, families and friends to life for our community,” Visty said.