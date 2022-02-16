City receives recognition for financial reporting

PAPILLION — Last week, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Papillion for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” in clearly communicating its financial story and motivating potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The City of Papillion has received the recognition every year since 2010.

“This recognition highlights the importance our city government places on transparency and integrity to our residents,” Mayor David Black said. “Congratulations and thank you to our Finance Department for achieving this recognition year after year.”