Class A Nebraska State girls golf tournament results for area athletes

The City of Papillion is a hidden gem for golfing talent.

Both Papillion high schools had several golfers qualify to go to the girl's golf state tournament on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Papillion La Vista South High School sent Megan Sianez, Julietta Panko, Layney Burger and Ellen Mccann.

Junior Regan Covrig was the lone qualifier for Papillion La Vista High School.

Corvig placed 30th with a gross score of 176.

Dana Janssen, head girls golf coach at Papillion La Vista said Covrig played well on day one despite hiccups on a few holes.

"She came into day two with a positive mindset. She started out with five-straight pars on her way to a 40 on the front. To start the back she found some trouble in the trees but bounced back on the next hole with a nice chip and putt for par," Janssen said.

Jansen said Corvig has grown so much over the year and is looking forward to her success next year.

After two rounds of competition, Sianez shot a 173 gross and placed 24th out of 75 competitors.