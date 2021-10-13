Class A Softball championship results so far

Through two days of action and as of the writing of this article ten games played, the Class A Nebraska State Softball Tournament has been underway.

Three schools from the Sarpy County area qualified for the tournament -- Gretna, Papillion La Vista South and Papillion La Vista high schools.

Papio South shocked the local softball scene by upsetting the number one seeded Gretna 7-1 in the A1 district championships on Oct. 8. This was the second time Papio South had beaten Gretna in the district tournament.

Papio South would draw the eighth seed at the state tournament and faced number one seeded Lincoln Southwest, a team that was 36-6 on the year.

The Titans trailed by five runs after five innings but would rally in the sixth inning with four runs of their own to have the score be 5-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth inning.

Despite the late rally, Papio South would lose the game to Lincoln Southwest 7-4 and drop to the losers bracket to face off against Millard South today, Oct. 14.

This game would not be as close as the first day's contest. After two complete innings Millard South held a 9-2 lead over Papio South. Millard South would go on to win the game 16-8 and eliminate the Titans from the state tournament.