Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 5

PAPILLION -- The Papillion Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seatbelt this spring, during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.

The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 23 to June 5.

“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Lt. Ray Higgins. “It’s not just a safe thing to do, it’s the law.”

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. In Nebraska, we know that three out of 10 occupants do not buckle up each trip,” Higgins said.

“Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, in 2020 there were 171 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska -- 132 (78%) were unbuckled, with 50 (38%) were ejected from the vehicle.

In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the fourth worst observed seatbelt usage in the United States. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seatbelt law enforcement. In Nebraska, the maximum penalty for a seatbelt violation is $25.

“If the enforcement effort wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” Higgins said. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seatbelts save lives, and everyone -- front seat and back, child and adult -- needs to remember to buckle up.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.