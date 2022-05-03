Community Briefs/Campus Notes

Sarpy County Board approves two single-family homes

PAPILLION – In a nine-minute meeting that included both an equalization and regular agenda, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners passed four resolutions for one family project.

A preliminary and final plat, zoning change and an agreement were approved for Patricia Gilmore on a property at located near the west county line at 240th Street. Gilmore is splitting the land to build two homes for family members.

Bidding approved for PLCS facility improvements

PAPILLION -- At its April 25 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved a facility improvements list for public bid.

Once bids are in, the administration will work with the board’s Buildings, Grounds, and Finance subcommittee to determine which projects are affordable within the remaining 2018 bond proceeds to bring before the board for approval.

The projects include the replacement of the roof at G. Stanley Hall Elementary; replacement of two roofs at Papillion La Vista High School; replacement of two HVAC units at PLHS; replacement of playground rubber resurfacing at Carriage Hill, La Vista West, G. Stanley Hall, Anderson Grove, and Rumsey Station; replacement of main gymnasium bleachers at PLHS; and adding irrigation systems at Carriage Hill, La Vista West, G. Stanley Hall, Anderson Grove and Rumsey Station.

Engberg named Papillion Fire Battalion Chief

PAPILLION -- The Papillion Fire Department has promoted Bob Engberg to battalion chief.

Engberg has been with the Papillion Fire Department since July 2005. He was promoted to captain in December 2009. He is a paramedic and was most recently the captain of Truck 1, the city’s aerial ladder truck. He has also been a volunteer firefighter in the Springfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department for over 25 years, and is currently serving as chief.

Springfield Community Foundation awards grants

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Community Foundation awarded grants to two nonprofit organizations that provide services to the community during a presentation on Wednesday, April 27 at the Springfield Fire Department.

Grants were given to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lift Up Sarpy County, a community nonprofit dedicated to finding nourishment, housing, clothing, legal and mental health services for the less fortunate with an emphasis on children and teens.

The Springfield Volunteer Fire Department received a $2,500 grant to equip the department’s fire engines with automatic external defibrillators. Lift Up Sarpy County received a $500 grant to support the Court Appointed Special Advocate’s Birthday Program through the purchase of birthday cards and gift cards for children in the CASA program in Springfield and the Springfield Platteview Community School District.

Historical society restoring 45 star flag

PAPILLION -- Volunteers from the Papillion Area Historical Society are working to preserve a 45 star U.S. flag that could be as old as 125 years.

Donated by Louis Hauschild, Jr., the flag has been on display at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse. The design would have been accurate from 1896 to 1908, after Utah joined the union in 1895 and before Oklahoma’s admittance in 1907. The history behind the flag is undocumented.

PAHS has chosen Mangelsen's to preserve the flag. When completed, it will be hung once again in the schoolhouse. They hope to have the flag officially dedicated on Flag Day, June 14.

To contribute to the restoration, email papillionareahistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 402-679-5100. Donations will be accepted by mail at 230 N. Jefferson St., Papillion, NE 68046. Collection jars will also be available at different locations throughout the downtown area.

Annual membership meeting of historical society on May 5

PAPILLION -- The Papillion Area Historical Society is holding its annual membership meeting on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse. There will be a vote on a new board, and all 2021 members are eligible. The public is invited to attend and join the historical society. For questions, call Julie Kasun at 402-679-5100.

Mass tree planting planned for Prairie Queen

PAPILLION -- In honor of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, 90 different types of shade and evergreen trees will be placed along a barren walking trail in Prairie Queen Recreation Area on May 6.

The project is sponsored by Meta, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, The Urban Bird & Nature Alliance and the City of Papillion Parks Department. Volunteers from these organizations will spend Friday morning planting.

Tired Texan replaces Moran’s Grill at Legion

PAPILLION – Omaha’s Tired Texan BBQ has reached an agreement to relocate to Papillion’s American Legion Post 32.

Reopening as the Tired Texan Southern Grill, the menu will feature southern inspired comfort food. In a Facebook post, the owners said barbecued items would still be available, but limited to “specials” for the time being. The restaurant plans to open by Father's Day.

The Tired Texan replaces Moran’s Grill, which is opening a new location in Bellevue.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts Papillion students

BATON ROUGE, LA – In April, four native Papillionites were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The newest initiates are Mercy Milliken of Westmont College, and Miriam Awad, Lamonte Foreman-Powell and Benjamin Yanovich of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be welcomed into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Area Students honored by Hastings College

HASTINGS – During a daylong Celebration of Excellence on April 27, four local students from the area were recognized by Hastings College for academic excellence.

Taylor Beacom of Papillion was named to the Hastings College Who’s Who list. Beacom, a biology major, is a Dean’s List student, a member of Beta Beta Beta and Chi Omega Psi. An athlete with the women’s basketball team, she received GPAC second team all-conference honors and was an all-GPAC honorable mention selection.

Allison Knowles of Papillion was honored as an Outstanding Student Association Senator. Aynsley Brink of La Vista was awarded the Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship, and Max Griffel of La Vista was awarded the Dr. Sara Jane Gardner Phi Alpha Theta Memorial Scholarship.

Jarosz awarded scholarship

FAYETTE, IA -- Chloe Jarosz of Papillion was awarded the 2022 Faculty Appreciation Endowed Scholarship by Upper Iowa University.

DSU awards Drumheller Champion Scholarship

MADISON, S.D. – Cole Drumheller was recently awarded the DSU Presidential Champion Scholarship and DSU Rising Scholarship at Dakota State University.

Drumheller, a student at Papillion-La Vista South High School, will be attending DSU in the fall and majoring in computer science.

Papillionites featured at research symposium

SEWARD -- Haley Compton and Drew D'Ercole, both of Papillion, each presented at Concordia University - Nebraska's 2022 Research Symposium on April 25.

The symposium provided students with an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the campus community. During the one-day event, 57 oral and 34 poster presentations were given by 106 students on topics ranging from monarchical republicanism, to GPAC football recruiting and represented virtually every academic field including art, literature, psychology, chemistry, physics, biology, history, theology, geography and mathematics.

Two Papillion singers given farewells by Peru State

PERU – In early April, Peru State College held its final concert of the school year at the performing arts center, with performances from both the Women’s and Concert choirs.

The choirs acknowledged its senior performers, congratulating them on their coming graduation. The seniors recognized included Asha Christie, an early childhood education inclusive B-3 major and Aliyah Telpner, an English major. Both students are from Papillion. Jo Lind of Papillion also sings for Peru State.

PLSHS Celebrates Renewal of Unified Banner

PAPILLION -- Papillion La Vista South High School hosted a ceremony to renew the school’s Unified banner on Friday, April 22.

Special Olympics of Nebraska awards Unified banners to schools that embody inclusion both inside and outside of the classroom. Once banners are awarded to a school, they can be renewed every four years as long as the school continues to emulate the values and practices of inclusivity. PLSHS was awarded its original Unified banner in 2017, but due to COVID-19, the renewal was delayed until the current school year.

Platteview students compete in Nebraska National History Day contest

LINCOLN – Two Platteview Central Junior High students received awards at the 42nd Nebraska National History Day contest on Saturday, April 9 at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Marlee Ferguson earned second place in Junior Individual Performance for her work "They Seek the Work of War: Women Heroes of the American Revolution". Erin Wyss earned second place in Junior Historical Paper for her essay “The Last and the First: The Potsdam Conference". Platteview Central Junior High School teacher Andrew Soneson mentors both students.

More than 200 students representing 37 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year's theme, "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences." Nebraska National History Day is an annual competition for students in grades six through 12, and is associated with the National History Day program in Washington, D.C.