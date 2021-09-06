Community Calendar

"September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World" is a poster exhibition recounting the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s permanent collection. Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library will host the exhibition for the month of September. The posters are along the east windows that can be viewed both from inside and outside the library. The Springfield Memorial Library will host through Sept. 18. This poster exhibition has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.