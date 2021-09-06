Community Calendar

Throughout September
"September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World" is a poster exhibition recounting the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s permanent collection. Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library will host the exhibition for the month of September. The posters are along the east windows that can be viewed both from inside and outside the library. The Springfield Memorial Library will host through Sept. 18. This poster exhibition has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Have you tried to juggle? You can do that, too! The festivities start at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
In addition to the 9/11 poster exhibition, the Springfield Memorial Library will host a 9/11 Speakers Panel at 7 p.m. Gain insight about that day, and learn how it affects the community even now. Hear presentations from Dennis Svoboda of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office; Jon Comine of Platteview High School; Mike Herzog, a firefighter and former New York resident; and a historian from Offutt Air Force Base.
If you are up for a bite and some fundraising, head to the Texas Roadhouse at 7302 Olson Dr. in the Shadow Lake Towne Center at 5 p.m. 10% of all food purchases, dine-in or take-out, will go to the Papillion Area Historical Society.
Friday Night Food Truck with The Cheese Life at the Heights Draft Room in La Vista at 5 p.m. Keep a close eye on what beer we will be tapping to go perfectly with all your cheesy choices! Don't forget food trucks are always family friendly and available dine-in or to-go. The Heights Draft Room is located at 7861 Main St., Suite H, in La Vista.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Papillion Area Historical Society Fall Open House runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The historic Portal Schoolhouse and Sautter Farmhouse will be open to the public. They're located at 220 N. Jefferson St.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will host a free Sundae Funday Ice Cream Social event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Shadow Lake Town Center Amphitheater, 7775 Olson Drive. Girls and their families are invited to make ice cream sundaes and learn about Girl Scouts. Registering for Girl Scouts at this event will qualify new Girl Scouts for a free membership to share with their bestie, sister or caregiver.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Time is running out for this year’s market! The festivities start at 5 p.m.
Do you have an even or announcement for the Community Calendar? Email details to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items in the Community Calendar. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.