Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 1
Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Have you tried the kale? The festivities start at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
American Legion Post 32 (Papillion) will conduct its annual POW/MIA Ceremony at 7 p.m. in the Legion Post Hall, 230 W. Lincoln St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Friday, Sept. 3
Friday Night Food Truck with The Churro Truck is back from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heights Tap Room in La Vista, 7861 Main St. Suite H. Come grab the best tacos out of a truck in the area! Get the Carne Asada Torta, it won’t disappoint. Food and beer available for dine-in or to-go. Friday Night Food Trucks are family-friendly so bring out the gang.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Z-92, the City of Papillion, SumTur Amphitheater and 42 Degrees present Big Field Day — end of summer outdoor event. Starting at 7 p.m., ditch your plans and join us for a big night of live music, comedy and podcast recording. Share some laughs with Richard Reese and Nick Allen, live on stage. Take a Zoom call (or two) from Todd-N-Tyler’s legendary friends Lewis Black and Frank Caliendo. Plus, live music from Omaha icons Blue House. Be part of this historic event! VIP Center Seating is $50, $35 left and right seated section, and $20 lawn seating. On sale at eventbrite.com/e/z-92s-todd-n-tyler-big-field-day-sumtur-amphitheater-tickets-162438906141.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
