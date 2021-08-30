Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Along with fresh produce and baked goods, the Papillion Farmers Market in City Park includes a variety of art, crafts and other goodies. Have you tried the kale? The festivities start at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

American Legion Post 32 (Papillion) will conduct its annual POW/MIA Ceremony at 7 p.m. in the Legion Post Hall, 230 W. Lincoln St. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Friday, Sept. 3

Friday Night Food Truck with The Churro Truck is back from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heights Tap Room in La Vista, 7861 Main St. Suite H. Come grab the best tacos out of a truck in the area! Get the Carne Asada Torta, it won’t disappoint. Food and beer available for dine-in or to-go. Friday Night Food Trucks are family-friendly so bring out the gang.

Saturday, Sept. 4