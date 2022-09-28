Community invited to tour Springfield, Westmont elementary schools

Springfield Elementary School will welcome home the community Friday afternoon.

A grand opening of the school, as well as a grand re-opening of Westmont Elementary School, offer the public an opportunity to see inside the Springfield Platteview Community Schools facilities.

Principal Kaela Heneger will offer a welcome on Sept. 30 at Springfield Elementary, 940 Main St., at 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Springfield Business Association.

SPCS Superintendent Ryan Saunders will deliver remarks and make a special announcement, before a guest speaker from Meta — the company behind Facebook — makes a presentation.

School tours will be offered after the program at both Springfield and Westmont. Student artwork and other exhibitions will be on display.

Springfield Elementary was rebuilt across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church after district voters approved a bond issue in May 2020. The new school has improved security, new learning spaces, additional technology and room for growth. Significant renovations were also made at Westmont, located at 13210 Glenn St.

