Community offered sneak peek at new Springfield Elementary School

The brand new Springfield Elementary School will welcome members of the public eager to check out the new building on Saturday afternoon.

Tours will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m., coinciding with the Sarpy County Fair held in downtown Springfield. Westmont Elementary School will also offer a chance to peek at improvements made at the building.

Springfield Elementary was rebuilt at 940 Main St., across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, after district voters approved a bond issue in May 2020. The new school has improved security, new learning spaces, additional technology and room for growth.

The Papillion Times took a tour of the new spaces on Monday, as teachers were still settling into the building. Construction work hadn’t quite wrapped up at either school in advance of the new school year.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools is planning a later ribbon cutting ceremony, where the public will be invited to come see the finished space — complete with student artwork and other exhibitions for parents.

Springfield Platteview students will return back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 17.