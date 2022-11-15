Cooper presented Extension Master Gardener Distinguished Service Award

The Douglas-Sarpy Counties Extension Master Gardener program is proud to announce Kathie Cooper as the recipient of the 2021 EMG Distinguished Service Award.

The award was presented at the Friends of Extension & 4-H volunteer luncheon by 2020 recipient Kathy Jeffers and Don Kelly, chairman of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

Cooper received an engraved crystal award, her name on a plaque in the entryway of the Extension Office that lists all Distinguished Service recipients and registration to attend the 2023 Nebraska Arborists Association Great Plains Conference.

The award was created in 2016 for EMGs, by EMGs. It recognizes an individual’s achievements and outstanding service of three years or more to the EMG program.

The award committee solicits nominations annually from volunteers. Criteria for selection is not based on the number of service hours but what has been accomplished toward educating community members in Douglas-Sarpy Counties about research-based sustainable horticulture practices.

Cooper distinguished herself with a love of gardening and willingness to volunteer in her community, engaging citizens and connecting them with resources. She entered the EMG program in 2003 and, after two months of training, was on her way to becoming a certified volunteer.

Being a resident of Sarpy County, she looked for a local project to spend her volunteer hours and stumbled onto the Sump Memorial Library demonstration garden in Papillion.

This EMG crew meets Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. sharp during the growing season. The garden is a certified monarch waystation by Monarch Watch and features host and nectar plants, pollinator habitat, and sustainable management practices. The gardens around the library are shaped like an amphitheater, designed with multiple tiered areas including turfgrasses, perennials and annuals.

In 2010, Cooper became the crew leader of the Sump garden team. Her gardening leadership philosophy is to give general instructions to her crew members and then let them accomplish the tasks at hand, knowing the work will get done properly and in a timely manner.

During her time as crew leader, the Sump garden has faced a variety of challenges. The first was to attract more library patrons and encourage them to stroll through the gardens. This was accomplished by rejuvenating the garden plant palette to add more colorful plants repeating on each side of the paths, creating a symmetry of echoing plant colors, shapes, and blooms.

Another issue arose when it rained and the library building’s roof dumped an overwhelming amount of stormwater, wreaking havoc in the gardens. Working with the library and city maintenance personnel, a river rock swale resembling a dry creek bed was created as a bioretention solution to slow down runoff and manage it onsite.

Cooper also helped solve another problem when the pigsqueak plants (Bergenia spp.) were being eaten by a mysterious creature. Under her guidance, the Sump crew researched the answer. They discovered the elusive culprit was the solitary giant resin bee (Megachile sculpturalis), a large non-native leafcutting bee.

Cooper is also a beekeeper and has earned the Beekeeper of the Year award from the Omaha Bee Club. She has an appreciation of social and solitary bees and declared a success in 2019 because the garden at Sump was home to ground-nesting bees. She is dedicated to educating library patrons of all ages about resident pollinators, and she especially enjoys sharing the life cycle of butterflies.

This year, Cooper took on a special project. With no previous woodworking experience, she spent more than 40 hours hand carving a replacement identifying sign for the Sump garden.

In her 19 years as an EMG, Cooper has volunteered more than 1,600 hours to her community. The Sump teaching garden combines her passions in life: gardening and educating others about pollinators.

The dedication of Cooper and her EMG crew is evident when citizens of Papillion visit the beautiful grounds at Sump Memorial Library.