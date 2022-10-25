Core Bank opens location at Granite Falls in Papillion

A few full-service banking and mortgage center opened Sept. 1 in Papillion's Granite Falls near 114th Street and Highway 370.

Construction began late last fall on the 3,500-square-foot branch by design-build firm DBSI Inc. with Graham Construction serving as general contractor, according to a news release.

Core Bank puts you at the core at our new full-service banking and mortgage center located at Granite Falls near 114th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion, NE. This newest location opened on September 1st after work on the 3,500 square feet location began in late fall of 2021 by DBSI, Inc., the Design-Build firm with Graham Construction as the General Contractor on the project.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint with the new Granite Falls location in the Papillion-La Vista area," Core Bank President and CEO John Sorrell said in the release. " We are committed to the Sarpy County community and strive to be the local bank that is running ahead of the pack, creating better options for our community.”

The Granite Falls location doesn't have a drive-thru but instead offers an interactive teller machine, which allows for face-to-face experiences with a teller via a virtual environment, allowing for extended business hours.

“We want to create partnerships with our customers by being alongside each other instead of having just transactions with traditional teller lines, said Bart Protzman, director of retail and bank operations.

David Hartman, senior vice president of real estate, said Core Bank has been successful with assisting customers at its Twin Creek location in Bellevue.

“Having a full-service location in the Papillion area will increase the mortgage team’s impact in Sarpy County by providing a quick and simple process for future and current homeowners," Hartman said.

The Papillion office includes three meeting rooms, offices for the mortgage team and an open workspace for Core Bank's support staff. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Core Bank is headquartered just southwest of Village Pointe in Omaha and has five locations in Omaha and Kansas City. Find more at corebank.com.