Cornhusker Marching Band debuts Sept. 4

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2021 debut on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium, with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against Fordham.

It will be the band’s first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.

This year’s band includes:

From La Vista: Cali Engel, trumpet.

From Papillion: Alexander Wood, percussion; Ryan Kimball, percussion; Maggie Blazek, trumpet; John Lytle; Charlie Croteau, trumpet; Ellenna Divingnzzo, piccolo; and Kylie Muller, color guard.

“We’re off to a great start with a successful camp and are looking forward to returning to Memorial Stadium to perform for 90,000 of our best friends and spark the game-day atmosphere with our spirit and energy,” said Tony Falcone, director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.

The “Pride of All Nebraska” has been seen by millions of college sports viewers. The band was the first collegiate ensemble to perform at all of the major football bowl games: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton.

