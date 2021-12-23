Council recap: Papillion redefines ward boundaries

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Dec.21, for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

In La Vista, the city council:

• Reappointed Douglas Kindig, Kim Thomas, Robert Lausten, Hans Dethlefs and Mary Brennan to the Board of Health for a one-year term.

• Reappointed Cindi Hearn to the Library Advisory Committee for a two-year term.

• Reappointed Brenda Mechels-Struby to the Park and Recreation Advisory Committee for a two-year term.

• The council approved several resolutions regarding the Thompson Creek Channel Rehabilitation project in the Central Park East area. One amends the professional services agreement with Thompson, Dreessen and Dorner (TD2) of Omaha for additional services for $105,500 including public outreach, preparation of a planting plan (planting not included in this project) property owner coordination, a pre-demolition asbestos inspection of the restroom facility, preparation of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, and for onsite construction phase services. The project has been awarded to Heimes Corporation of Omaha for $837,000. Work is anticipated to begin in January of 2022 with completion in July of 2022.

• Also for Central Park, a resolution passed to amend a professional services agreement with Olsson, Inc. of Omaha for additional professional services related to the geotechnical exploration within civic areas of Central Park. The amendment increases the contract amount by $5,900. As the design of the Central Park pavilion project has continued, additional geotechnical exploration near the lake edge is necessary to understand the soil characteristics in and around a proposed gravity retaining wall near the lake edge, as well as proposed boardwalk foundations.

• The city also authorized the purchase of an Exmark Z Spray 3620 ride-on spreader/sprayer from J and J Small Engine Service in Bellevue for $8,449.00, and a Scifit Recumbent Elliptical from Body Basics Fitness Equipment Omaha for $5,249.

In Papillion, the city council:

• Approved an ordinance redefining ward boundaries due to the 2020 Census data. The changes were minimal and all council members will remain in their current wards. Only 900 residents will be affected, and have been notified by the city. The council worked with Metropolitan Area Planning Agency on the changes.

• Approved agreements with Schram 108 for sewer and water connections and a subdivision agreement. Schram 108 is a new subdivision to be constructed on 88 acres at 108th Street and Schram Road by Celebrity Homes of Omaha. It will consist of 267 single-family residential lots when both Phase 1 and 2 are completed. The agreements provide the terms and conditions for Schram 108 to connect to the city’s water and sewer systems, as well as identifying the financing for public improvements associated with Phase 1. The final Phase 1 plat, which includes Lots 1–153, and a rezoning of the area from agricultural to multiple-family residential was also approved.

• Issued a proclamation for Parks and Facilities Director Tony Gowan and the City of Papillion Parks Department for their annual holiday decorations work. It takes the department two months to install 800,000 lights for the season.

• Mayor David Black gave the Oath of Office to Papillion Police Officer Christopher Goley for his promotion the rank of lieutenant.

• Approved the 2022 trash hauling permits to Abe's Trash Service, Gretna Sanitation, Waste Connections of Nebraska doing business as Papillion Sanitation, Waste Management of Nebraska and Waste Services of Nebraska.

• Passed a recommendation of approval be submitted to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for issuance of a Class C Liquor License for Olive Garden Holdings, LLC, doing business as The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #6460, 7506 Olson Drive, and manager application for Kimberlee B. Stonys.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St.

